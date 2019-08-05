Administration declares two day holiday in Belagavi

District administration declared two day holiday on August 6 and 7 to schools in both Belagavi and Chikkodi Education district excluding Ramadurg taluk in view of heavy rains lashing Belagavi district.

Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli in his order issued on Monday said, entire Belagavi district was receiving heavy and there is flood situation with rivers flowing above the danger level. Connectivity to several schools had cut off and as precautionary measure holiday had been declared for two days till August 7 to all government, aided and unaided schools in both Belagavi and Chikkodi Education district excluding Ramdurg taluk.