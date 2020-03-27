Belagavi APMC witnesses huge rush

A huge rush of farmers, traders and buyers was witnessed at the APMC here on Friday when it opened for trading amid precautionary measures and a lockdown announced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in the week, trading at APMC had been stopped and farmers and traders were asked to come on Friday.

As the gates opened for business, farmers, traders and retailers turned out in large numbers and rushed to get vegetables and other essentials. Social distancing was also ignored and it appeared like normal trading in the market.

Prices of vegetables that had skyrocketed on Thursday were near normal due to increased arrival of vegetables.

Vendors, instead of designated marketplaces, made it to the residential areas in Belagavi and extensions and sold vegetables at doorsteps which also prevented people from venturing out to buy vegetables.