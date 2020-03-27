Belagavi APMC witnesses huge rush

Belagavi APMC witnesses huge rush

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Mar 27 2020, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 11:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A huge rush of farmers, traders and buyers was witnessed at the APMC here on Friday when it opened for trading amid precautionary measures and a lockdown announced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in the week, trading at APMC had been stopped and farmers and traders were asked to come on Friday.

As the gates opened for business, farmers, traders and retailers turned out in large numbers and rushed to get vegetables and other essentials. Social distancing was also ignored and it appeared like normal trading in the market.

Prices of vegetables that had skyrocketed on Thursday were near normal due to increased arrival of vegetables.

Vendors, instead of designated marketplaces, made it to the residential areas in Belagavi and extensions and sold vegetables at doorsteps which also prevented people from venturing out to buy vegetables.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Lockdown
APMC
Belagavi
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

Coronavirus: A crisis within a crisis

Coronavirus: A crisis within a crisis

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

New COVID-19 test to give results in 50 minutes

New COVID-19 test to give results in 50 minutes

 