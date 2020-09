Belagavi City Police have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case by CBI Special Court on Wednesday.

Security in the city will be overseen by ACP 4, PI 19, PSI 24, ASI 78, HC/PC 632, CAR 12 companies and KSRP 02 companies.

Police have cautioned that mischief mongers spreading rumours will be surveilled and dealt with seriously.