Bengaluru advocates meet Kashmiri students at prison in Belagavi

Advocates from Bengaluru met three Kashmiri students of KLE Institute of Technology (Hubballi) at the Central prison, Hindalga here on Friday.

Amir, Nasir and Talib have been accused of raising pro- Pakistan slogans and circulating it in the social media. The three Kashmir students were sent to judicial custody till March 2 by the third JMF court in Hubballi.

Advocates Prasanna R, Metrai, Krishnan and Awai Choksi met the accused in the prison and held talks.

City Police provided security at the prison gate to prevent any untoward incident.