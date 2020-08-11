Boy who passed SSLC exam in third class felicitated in Belagavi

Belagavi boy who passed SSLC in third class felicitated

Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Aug 11 2020, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 12:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

It is common to see toppers of examinations, be it in the district or state, being felicitated. However, in a rare incident, a boy who passed SSLC examination with third class was felicitated at Bhandur Galli here on Monday night. The video of the felicitation is being circulated on social media.

People, under the banner of Margai Group, displayed the picture and marks of the boy, Samarth Govilkar, who passed the examination in third class. While his score was 48.64%, the 64-figure was highlighted in the video.

'Gulal' was smeared on the boy's face and his achievement in the SSLC examination was hailed and a shawl was presented to him.  

Margai Group members said that they had not anticipated that Samarth will pass the SSLC examination as he could clear it during the previous academic year as he was poor in academics. As he passed, they decided to celebrate and felicitate him.

SSLC
Belagavi
Karnataka

