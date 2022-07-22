Brain-dead youth gives new lease of life to four in Belagavi

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Belagavi District Police and Dharwad-Hubballi police created a green corridor for the transport of the organs from Belagavi to Hubballi airport

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali
  • Jul 22 2022, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 17:12 ist

An 18-year-old youth, who was declared brain dead, has given a new lease of life to four people with his organs being harvested at KLES Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital here on Friday.

Sahadev Goankar from Jamboti in Khanapur taluk had suffered severe injuries in a road accident on July 18 and was admitted to the Vijaya Ortho and Trauma Care Centre (VOTC) for treatment. He did not respond to the treatment and was declared brain dead.

VOTC MD Dr Ravi Patil and social activist Vijay More counselled and convinced family members of the youth to donate the brain-dead youth's organs to save the lives of others. KLE Society Chairman Dr Prabhakar Kore facilitated the harvesting of organs at KLES Hospital.

The liver of the donor was allotted for a patient admitted at BGS Hospital in Bengaluru and kidneys for two patients at SDM Hospital, Dharwad. Heart was transplanted into a patient at KLES Hospital.

Belagavi District Police and Dharwad-Hubballi police created a green corridor for the transport of the organs from Belagavi to Hubballi airport. 

The liver will be transported in a flight to Bengaluru from Hubballi.

 

