Central team visits Belagavi to assess flood losses

The Inter Ministerial Central Team (ICMT) commenced visit to parts of the Belagavi district for assessing the damages to crops and infrastructure due to heavy rains and floods on Tuesday.

The team members include Dr Manoharan, Director, Directorate of Oilseeds Development, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Cooperation, Hyderabad and Guru Prasad J, Superintendent Engineer, Ministry of Jalshakt, Bengaluru.

The Central team was briefed about the crop losses and damage to infrastructure due to rains and floods by Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath on its arrival at the district headquarters.