CID begins probe into 4.9-kg missing gold case

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team, headed by SP Raghavendra Hegde, has begun its probe into the case of 4.9 kg gold worth Rs 2.5 crore, which went missing from a Sangli-bound car that was seized in January last.

Suspecting the involvement of some senior police officers, the district police handed the missing gold case to the CID.

According to the sources privy to the developments, IGP (Northern Range) Raghavendra Suhas had informed Gokak DySP Javed Inamdar, on the intervening night of January 9 and 10, about the gold being smuggled in a car. But on checking the car at a check-post near Yamakanamaradi on Pune-Bengaluru highway, the police didn’t find the gold. They, however, seized the car belonging to a person from Mangaluru.

As the car was modified without permission from the Transport department, a case was booked against its owner under KP Act. The car was parked in Yamakanamaradi police station till the court ordered its release on April 16.

The owner of the car soon found that the gold was missing. Wasting no time, he lodged a gold theft complaint. The district police, suspecting the involvement of the officials of the department, handed over the case to CID, sources added.

IGP, 3 other cops transferred

In an interesting development, IGP (North) Raghavendra Suhas has been transferred and posted as IGP (Internal Security, Bengaluru). Three other officers from the district have also been transferred.

Gokak DySP Javid Inamdar was transferred to ISD while DCB inspector Rameshwar Kalyanshetti was transferred to Hubballi-Dharwad Police Training School. Yamakanamaradi SI Ramesh Patil was transferred to Hubballi-Dharwad CEN police station.