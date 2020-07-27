CM B S Yediyurappa to continue lead BJP in Karnataka: Ramesh Jarkiholi

CM Yediyurappa to continue lead BJP in state: Jarkiholi

Raju Gavali
Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that there were no talks of leadership change in the state and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will continue to lead Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2023 Assembly election and the party will retain power. 

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines a programme organised at Zilla Panchayat office in Belagavi on Monday to mark one-year completion of Yediyurappa government, Jarkiholi said that there were no talks to change leadership in the state. “I was unaware of the expansion of the cabinet. I am a common worker of the BJP. Party high command and chief minister will take a decision regarding cabinet expansion.” 

He said that his meeting with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi's visit to New Delhi was for developmental works. It cannot be construed as a difference of opinion for a leadership change. 

