CM Yediyurappa to visit rain-hit Belagavi; death toll at 9

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will visit flood-hit Belagavi on Sunday even as the death toll rose to nine with several thousands being displaced in 11 districts due to heavy rainfall.

More than 36,000 people in 283 villages have been affected with heavy rainfall battering these districts. Rescue operations were carried out to help marooned citizens.

Eight out of nine deaths so far are due to drowning, according to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). One person died because of a house collapse. Deaths were reported from Uttara Kannada (4), Belagavi (2), Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad and Kodagu (one each).

On Saturday, Yediyurappa dialled deputy commissioners and district ministers to get information on the rain situation. He asked ministers to remain in their districts to monitor rescue and rehabilitation works, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

"I have spoken to deputy commissioners of eight districts including Shivamogga and directed them to take up relief and rescue works," Yediyurappa said.

Coastal, Malnad and adjacent districts received more than 500 mm rainfall, reaching up to 1,238 mm, authorities said. "Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts received widespread heavy to extremely heavy rains," the KSDMA said, adding that Kudumallige in Tirthahalli, Shivamogga received the highest 355 mm rainfall.

The state's 13 reservoirs have received 59 tmcft water, with the highest in the Krishna basin.

As many as 31,360 people have been evacuated. The government has opened 237 relief camps where 22,417 people are currently housed.

According to a preliminary assessment, 2,614 houses have sustained damages, 555.8 km of roads are affected, 213 school buildings are hit, 3,502 electrical poles uprooted, agricultural crop losses reported on 58,961 hectares and horticultural losses on 1,962 hectares.

Seven NDRF and 15 SDRF teams along with fire personnel, an Indian Navy helicopter and coast guards are engaged in rescue operations.

Check out DH's latest videos: