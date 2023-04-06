Cops seize Rs 1.50 crore of unaccounted cash in Belagavi's Kognoli checkpost

Rs 1.50 crore worth cash was seized from a vehicle at Kognoli checkpost in Nippani taluk on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The person who had been carrying the cash in a private bus has been arrested.

The individual was carrying all the money without any documents. The Income Tax Department has been informed about the seizure.