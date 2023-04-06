Cops seize Rs 1.50 cr of unaccounted cash in Belagavi

Cops seize Rs 1.50 crore of unaccounted cash in Belagavi's Kognoli checkpost

The person who had been carrying the cash in a private bus has been arrested

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 06 2023, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 09:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rs 1.50 crore worth cash was seized from a vehicle at Kognoli checkpost in Nippani taluk on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The person who had been carrying the cash in a private bus has been arrested.

Also Read | Rs 3.25 crore unaccounted cash seized in Karnataka

The individual was carrying all the money without any documents. The Income Tax Department has been informed about the seizure.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Corruption
Belagavi
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

