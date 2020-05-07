Labourers allege being abused by MLA in Belagavi

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Labourers allege being abused by MLA in Belagavi

Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  May 07 2020, 16:55 ist
A section of labourers from Bailhongal town in the Belagavi district in Karnataka alleged that they were abused by MLA Mahantesh Koujalagi when they approached him for food kits.

The incident that is said to have taken place on Wednesday came to the fore on Thursday.

Labourers mostly women had approached Koujalagi for help when he was on his way back home from morning stroll on Wednesday. It is alleged that the enraged lawmaker asked them to work and meet their needs as all shops were open.

A video of Koujalgi asking the people to work instead of seeking help went viral on social media.

Koujalgi, when contacted, was not available for comment.

