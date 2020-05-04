Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Liquor buyers use innovative methods to keep their places in long queues

Liquor buyers use varied methods to keep spots in queue

Raju Gavali
A long queue to buy booze from a liquor store in Belagavi on Monday. (Credit: DH Photo)

Liquor shops in Karnataka's Belagavi district, identified as orange zone, opened after 40 days after lockdown norms in place for preventing the spread of COVID-19 were relaxed on Monday.

Liquor buyers who had lined before the shops since dawn used innovative methods like placing their bags and caps in the boxes marked to remain in the queue. Some even offered prayers before the shops and thanked God for hearing their prayers.

As the shops opened, buyers stood in place of their bags and caps.

Since the lockdown, the sale of liquor was banned. It had led to many, who succeded in hoarding stocks prior to lockdown, selling them at a higher price than actual costs.

Illegal sale of liquor too had increased and many were forced to meet their needs by consuming illicit liquor despite it being a threat to health.

Liquor stores in the city and outside opened as per the guidelines and timings fixed by the Excise Department. 

