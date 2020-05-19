Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Bus services commence in Belagavi district

City and inter-district bus services, along with bus services within the Belagavi district, commenced on Tuesday. The services have started after a gap of 55 days as the lockdown had brought commuters' travel to a standstill.

The North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation's Belagavi and Chikkodi divisions have made 472 buses operational.

People from different places in the district and the neighbouring districts, who had come for various programmes in the district and were stuck in the residences of their friends and relatives, rushed to the bus stands to leave for their hometowns.

Thermal scanners were used to take the body temperature of the commuters and they were asked to use sanitisers before boarding the vehicles. The Non-Government Organisations made masks available to the commuters who had come without masks at the Central Bus Stand here.

A total of 30 commuters were allowed to board the 56-seater bus to maintain social distancing as per standard operating procedures.