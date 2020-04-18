Coronavirus lockdown: Two more areas declared containment zones in Belagavi

Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli has announced Aman Nagar and Sangmeshwar Nagar in the city as containment zones as two persons of these areas tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of five persons who had come in contact with P127 tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Since both are residents of Aman Nagar and Sangmeshwar Nagar, the areas have been announced as containment zones.