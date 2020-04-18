Coronavirus lockdown: Two more areas declared containment zones in Belagavi

COVID-19 lockdown: 2 more containment zones in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 18 2020, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 08:59 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli has announced Aman Nagar and Sangmeshwar Nagar in the city as containment zones as two persons of these areas tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of five persons who had come in contact with P127 tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Since both are residents of Aman Nagar and Sangmeshwar Nagar, the areas have been announced as containment zones.

Belagavi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
