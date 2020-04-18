Coronavirus lockdown: Woman delivers infant on road in Belagavi

Lockdown: Woman delivers infant on road in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 18 2020, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 13:37 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock Photo)

A woman in labour delivered her baby on road with the help of women from the area at Shahapur suburb in Belagavi on Saturday.

The woman was taken to a private hospital for delivery but the hospital was closed due to the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The woman from Vadgaon was brought to a hospital in Shahapur suburb after the maternity hospital she had to go was closed. Since, it was a children's hospital, she was asked to go to a hospital with a facility for delivery.

As she was being taken to another hospital, she had severe labour pain in the auto-rickshaw she was in. Family members with the help of local women at Hattiholi Galli in Shahapur got the infant delivered. Later the infant was admitted in the private hospital.

Identity of the woman is yet to be known.

