Coronavirus: Mumbai returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi

A woman with a history of travelling to Mumbai in Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Thursday. The total tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the district increased to 108.

The woman, aged 27 years, is identified as P974. Her swab sample sent for testing has come out positive and she has been admitted in Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital for treatment.

District Surveillance Officer Dr B N Tukkar confirmed that the woman tested positive was pregnant. She had come to her maternal home here and her husband is a resident of Mumbai.

With this, the district has recorded the first case that has a Mumbai connection.

Earlier, positive cases reported had travel history of attending a religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi and their primary and secondary contacts. Persons who tested positive on Sunday had returned from Ajmer in Rajasthan.