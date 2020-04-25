COVID-19 cases cross half-century mark in Belagavi

The number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed the half-century mark with six more secondary contacts of a positive patient discharged recently testing positive for the virus. Tally of COVID-19 positive cases increased to 51 in Belagavi on Saturday.

Among the six tested positive, four are female and two male are secondary contacts of P128 from Hirebagewadi village in Belagavi taluk. The village has recorded 22 positive cases.

P482 (male, 45 years), P483 (male, 38 years), P484 (female, 80 years), P485 (female, 55 years), P486 (female, 42 years) and P487 (female, 39 years) were secondary contacts of P128 who was discharged from the District Hospital recently.

He has travel history of attending a religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi.