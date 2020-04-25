COVID-19 cases cross half-century mark in Belagavi

COVID-19 cases cross half-century mark in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 25 2020, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 12:49 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed the half-century mark with six more secondary contacts of a positive patient discharged recently testing positive for the virus. Tally of COVID-19 positive cases increased to 51 in Belagavi on Saturday.

Among the six tested positive, four are female and two male are secondary contacts of P128 from Hirebagewadi village in Belagavi taluk. The village has recorded 22 positive cases.

P482 (male, 45 years), P483 (male, 38 years), P484 (female, 80 years), P485 (female, 55 years), P486 (female, 42 years) and P487 (female, 39 years) were secondary contacts of P128 who was discharged from the District Hospital recently.

He has travel history of attending a religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Belagavi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

 