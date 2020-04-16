COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in 24 hours in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 16 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 13:33 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock Photo)

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Belagavi district nearly doubled with the tally reaching the 36-mark on Thursday from 19 a day ago.

A total of 6 persons, all contacts of patient No 224, tested positive for coronavirus while four persons in contact of patient No 245 and two persons in contact of patient No 225 tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the positive cases, nine are male and seven female. Three of the persons -- two male and one female -- tested positive in repeated tests. Nine of the positives are from Hirebagewadi village in Belagavi taluk and rest from Kuduchi town in Raibag taluk. Two persons, one each from Goa and Vijayapur, residing in Kuduchi town have tested positive.

