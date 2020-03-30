COVID-19 lockdown: Labourers going to Rajasthan arrested in Belagavi

Labourers from Rajasthan who were on their way to their home state in goods trucks were detained by the Belagavi Police along the Pune-Bengaluru national highway on Monday.

There were approximate over 350 labourers travelling in two groups. One group was housed in a hostel of Social Welfare Department at Nehru Nagar and another at a government facility near Halbhavi.

Labourers said they were from Rajasthan and had come from Bengaluru and surroundings. They alleged that they were forced to vacate the rooms/houses they had been residing in and with no food and shelter they were proceeding towards their native villages to be with their families as their parents have given up food awaiting for them.

Labourers comprised people of different ages including women and children. Cries of the infants could be heard outside the hostel premises at Nehru Nagar.

Labourers informed that they left Bengaluru walking four days ago and reached the city on Monday morning when police detained them. They demanded that they be allowed to travel further.

Police said, labourers were travelling in goods trucks returning from Bengaluru when detained. Belagavi City Corporation has made food and medicine available for them, but they were shouting to be released to travel towards Rajasthan.