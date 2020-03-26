COVID-19 lockdown: Prices of vegetables skyrocket in Belagavi

Prices of vegetables skyrocketed up to 200 percent in the retail market due to COVID-19 lockdown for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Tomatoes that were being sold in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg, based on the size and quality, increased in the range of Rs 40 to Rs 60, while coriander that was for Rs 5 was sold for Rs 10.

Prices of vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, ladyfinger, beans, brinjal, capsicum, carrot, beet and others become more than double when compared to the previous weekend.

Supply of vegetables from the neighbouring villages and taluks has come to a halt and auction at APMC too has been postponed up to Friday. This has resulted in limited supply, leading to prices spiralling northwards, said sellers.

Meanwhile many of the sellers with vegetable stocks in their vehicles made it to the residential areas and made them available to the residents who had not been venturing near markets fearing police action. It facilitated many and senior citizens in particular who had been facing hardships in getting vegetables.

People rush to get vegetables

People rushed to the market to get vegetables and other requirements. Provision shops were open on the second day of the nationwide lockdown announced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday and vegetable vendors too made it to the market.

Vegetable vendors made to the main market and in suburbs like Shahapur, Vadgaon and other designated places.

At some places, people were seen maintaining social distancing and rushing at other places indicating mixed behaviour.