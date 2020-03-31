Video of milk being disposed in canal goes viral

COVID-19 lockdown: Video of milk being disposed in canal in Karnataka goes viral

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Mar 31 2020, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 14:28 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Pixabay Photo)

A video of lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 forcing milk producers to dispose of milk in canal reportedly at Palbhavi village in Raibag taluk has been making rounds in the social media on Tuesday.   

In the video its seen that a person is emptying 40 cans of milk each containing 25 litres in the canal and blaming the losses to the coronavirus. It appears that unable to sell the milk produced forced them to dispose of it in the canal. 

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Milk producers from the home district of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman and MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi were facing problems over selling milk as police were not allowing them to take out their vehicles, is being alleged.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Belagavi
Karanataka
Milk
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

 