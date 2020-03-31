COVID-19 lockdown: Video of milk being disposed in canal in Karnataka goes viral

A video of lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 forcing milk producers to dispose of milk in canal reportedly at Palbhavi village in Raibag taluk has been making rounds in the social media on Tuesday.

In the video its seen that a person is emptying 40 cans of milk each containing 25 litres in the canal and blaming the losses to the coronavirus. It appears that unable to sell the milk produced forced them to dispose of it in the canal.

Milk producers from the home district of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman and MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi were facing problems over selling milk as police were not allowing them to take out their vehicles, is being alleged.