Covid-19 patient dies in mishap near Hukkeri

A Covid-19 patient was killed after the ambulance in which he was being transported turned turtle near Belladbagewadi village in Hukkeri taluk on Friday.

The patient, a 51-year-old man from Sindhor village in Jat taluk in Sangli district in Maharashtra, was being shifted from a private hospital in Athani to a hospital in Belagavi. The patient suffered severe injuries and was killed on the spot

Hukkeri police have registered a case.