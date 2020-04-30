COVID-19 positive cases increase to 69 in Belagavi

Belagavi witnesses a surge in COVID-19 positive cases with 14 new positive cases being reported in the morning bulletin of Health Department, taking the total tally of positive cases to 69 in the district on Thursday.

All tested positive are secondary contacts of COVID-19 positives from Hirebagewadi and Sankeshwar with some coming in contact with multiple patents tested positive earlier.

Among the 14 positive cases, 11 were from Hirebagewadi village in Belagavi taluk and three from Sankeshwar town in Hukkeri taluk. They include seven male and seven female including an 8-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy both from Sankeshwar.