Decision to shift offices to SVS on Jan 7: Eshwarappa

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa said that meeting will be held with Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to seek minimum rooms at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha (SVS) for shifting offices in its premises.

Eshwarappa told reporters here on Monday that there has been a demand from the people in the North Karnataka region to keep the premises of SVS operational round the year and to shift some of the state-level offices in its premises. Meeting with Hegde Kageri will be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday and the decision to shift offices to SVS will be taken.

He said that the state government was committed to protect the interests of state borders, language and water. Some of them were using the issues for their benefit. Anti-state activities too were witnessed in some places. State and Union governments will take adequate measures regarding it.

Eshwarappa said that some organisations and persons were attempting to avail the benefit of the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute.

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been brought into force for protecting the interests of persecuted refugees who have come to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, he stated.

Regarding threatening calls made on phone, he stated that he does not fear such acts.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said that Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray has made an immature statement regarding Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary.

The boundary dispute between both states does not exist. Suit regarding it was pending the Supreme Court and we hope the verdict will be in the favour of state, he added.