Don’t sign agreements detrimental to nation under US Pressure, demands CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury demanded that the union government not succumb to the pressure of the United States of America and sign agreements that were detrimental to the nation as it would cost the farmers and our economy during the visit of President Donald Trump.

While embarking on a visit to India, Trump had announced that it would make a big deal with India and if succeeds will destroy agriculture.

Yechury told reporters here on Tuesday that "during the previous year, the US gave $900 billion direct cash subsidy for its farmers while we give price subsidy after production. Agriculture companies from the United States, if it gets access to markets here, our domestic production will be affected along with dairy and poultry. The champions of a cow could force us to have the milk of American cows,'' he said.

Patents for medicines have led to us getting medicines at affordable costs for ailments like tuberculosis with generic medicines being manufactured here. The United States wants us to give it up, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi government should not succumb to pressure in the interest of India, he said.

Yechury said that the visit of Trump will not benefit India. It is an election year in the United States and he is visiting India for his benefit. During the visit to Mahatma Gandhi ashram at Sabarmati in Gujarat, Trump did not mention anything about the father of the nation.