Drug peddling suspect dies in police custody; daughter alleges torture

A 45-year-old suspect in a drug peddling case died while he was in Belagavi rural police custody on Friday.

While the police claimed that Basangouda Patil died of cardiac arrest, the victim's daughter Rohini alleged that the death occurred due to physical torture by the police.

Patil, a native of Belladbagewadi in Hukkeri taluk, was detained for interrogation in a case pertaining to sale of ganja.

"He fell ill near Kakati while he was being taken to Belagavi. He was provided treatment. He was taken to the police station after he recovered. He developed complications and was rushed to the district hospital. He failed to respond to the treatment and breathed his last," Ravindra Gadai, DCP (Law and Order) said.

City Police Commissioner Dr M B Boralingaiah said,"Patil had cardiovascular problems. He was given immediate treatment. Doctors said that he died of cardiac arrest."

"The police will hand over the case to the CID based on a complaint filed by Patil's wife," he added.

"It's a lock up death," Rohini alleged, adding, "There were marks on my father's body. The theory of death due to cardiac arrest is unacceptable as my father neither had blood pressure nor diabetes."

"We didn't even know when the police picked him up. The police contacted us in the evening asking us to come and take our father back. He was no more by the time we reached the hospital. I am a paramedical student and know certain things about death. His death occurred in police custody. He was the lone breadwinner in the family. We need justice," she told reporters.