A fire broke out at Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank branch at Hunasikatti village in Kittur taluk, Belagavi, on Friday night.

Documents, furniture and other assets were reduced to ashes in the fire, feared to have been triggered due to short circuit.

Details about the safety of cash and other valuables are yet to be known.

One fire tender was pressed into service to douse the fire.

More details are awaited.