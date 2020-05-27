Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi

Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  May 27 2020, 15:19 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 15:19 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

Four persons including a two-year-old girl who returned from three different states tested positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi on Wednesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in Belagavi increased to 139.

For the first time, those having travel history to Delhi and Kerala tested positive for novel coronavirus in the district. Two female and two male have tested positive.

Patient 2383, a 2-year-old girl has a travel history to Kerala, P-2384, a 32-year-old male has a travel history to Maharashtra, P2385, a 28-year-old male has a travel history to Delhi and P2386, a 37-year-old female has a travel history to Maharashtra.

