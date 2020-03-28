Group uses ambulance for leisure trip, detained in Belagavi

A group of youngsters who used an ambulance for a leisure trip from Kolhapur in Maharashtra to Chikkodi in the district were detained near Chikkodi in Belagavi on Saturday.

The group from Kolhapur took the help of an ambulance driver to travel to Chikkodi for the trip. Some of them posed as patients to deceive the police and had bandaged their legs.

On suspecting something wrong, police asked the group to alight from the ambulance. They found that there were no paramedics in the ambulance. Those who had bandaged their legs were walking comfortably and on removing the bandages, no injuries were found.

The members of the group are yet to be identified.