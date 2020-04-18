Jagadish Shettar to review COVID-19 situation in Belagavi

Industries and District Incharge Minister Jagadish Shettar will review the COVID-19 situation in the district later in the day on Saturday as the number of positive cases surges to 41 including one death.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In Belagavi, the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been increasing and more number of suspects are being kept in quarantine over the fear of the spread of coronavirus.

In the wake of COVID-19 positive cases, Shettar will review the situation and precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic.