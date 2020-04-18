Jagadish Shettar to review COVID-19 situation in Belagavi

Shettar to review COVID-19 situation in Belagavi

Industries and District Incharge Minister Jagadish Shettar will review the COVID-19 situation in the district later in the day on Saturday as the number of positive cases surges to 41 including one death.

In Belagavi, the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been increasing and more number of suspects are being kept in quarantine over the fear of the spread of coronavirus.

In the wake of COVID-19 positive cases, Shettar will review the situation and precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

