Karnataka Bandh: Kannada activists detained in Belagavi

Kannada activists staged a protest at Chennamma Circle in Belagavi on Saturday opposing the formation of the Maratha Development Corporation.
They raised slogans in support of their demands and urged the government to withdraw the decision as it was detrimental to the interests of Kannadigas.
Track latest updates on Karnataka bandh here
Activists were detained after they made efforts to proceed towards Gandhi Bhavan on the College Road wherein state executive meeting of BJP was in progress.
Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?
40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind
DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks
Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts
Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage
Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples
China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'