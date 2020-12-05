Karnataka Bandh: Kannada activists detained in Belagavi

They raised slogans in support of their demands and urged the government to withdraw the decision

  Dec 05 2020
  updated: Dec 05 2020
Activists were detained after they made efforts to proceed towards Gandhi Bhavan on the College Road wherein state executive meeting of BJP was in progress. Credit: iStock Photo

Kannada activists staged a protest at Chennamma Circle in Belagavi on Saturday opposing the formation of the Maratha Development Corporation.

They raised slogans in support of their demands and urged the government to withdraw the decision as it was detrimental to the interests of Kannadigas.

Activists were detained after they made efforts to proceed towards Gandhi Bhavan on the College Road wherein state executive meeting of BJP was in progress.

