Khanapur MLA plants paddy with agricultural labourers to boost their confidence

MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar spent her time by planting paddy along with agricultural labourers in Khanapur.
Dr Nimbalkar has been moving around in Khanapur town and villages to help the people in wake of heavy rains. Many of the roads in the town got disconnected due to overflowing drainages and rivers.
While moving around the Khanapur town, Dr Nimbalkar took part in paddy plantation along with agricultural labourers. To ensure that she does not get soaked in rain, she also wore a raincoat.
Videos of the lawmaker planting paddy were being shared in the taluk.
In a tweet, Dr Nimbalkar wrote that during Covid-19 crisis and heavy rains, she participated in the paddy plantation to instil confidence among farmers.
