KPTCL exam scam: 3 more in police custody

KPTCL exam scam: 3 more in police custody

The three suspects are residents of Belagavi and had appeared for the examination at a local centre

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Aug 23 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 23:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The police on Tuesday took three persons into their custody in connection with the alleged malpractice during the recruitment examination held to fill up the posts of junior assistants in KPTCL.

The three suspects are residents of Belagavi and had appeared for the examination at a local centre. After intense interrogation, the involvement of several candidates has also come to light.

The police have already arrested nine persons and four are still at large.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

KPTCL
Belagavi
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Women's financial freedom key step towards progress

Women's financial freedom key step towards progress

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

What life as engineer can mean for girls

What life as engineer can mean for girls

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

 