KPTCL exam scam: 3 more in police custody

The police on Tuesday took three persons into their custody in connection with the alleged malpractice during the recruitment examination held to fill up the posts of junior assistants in KPTCL.
The three suspects are residents of Belagavi and had appeared for the examination at a local centre. After intense interrogation, the involvement of several candidates has also come to light.
The police have already arrested nine persons and four are still at large.
