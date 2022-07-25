Leaders yield to campaign, promise super speciality hospital in Uttara Kannada

Leaders yield to hospital campaign in Uttara Kannada

Citizens are gearing up for letters written in blood, besides staging protests in Honnavar, Kumta and Bengaluru for the hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Karwar,
  • Jul 25 2022, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 23:05 ist
Citizens hold a protest seeking a super speciality hospital in the district in in Sirsi of Uttara Kannada district on Monday. Credit: DH Photo

The elected representatives in the district have assured steps for a super speciality hospital, yielding to the demand of the public on social media.

A campaign was launched for the speciality hospital on social media on July 24, which drew the nation's attention. It generated over 15,000 tweets and thousands of posts on Facebook.

Citizens are gearing up for letters written in blood, besides staging protests in Honnavar, Kumta and Bengaluru for the hospital.

Death of four persons from Honnavar at Shirur toll gate near Byndoor taluk of Udupi district on July 20 prompted the campaign. It was believed that treatment would have been provided in the district itself if there existed a super special hospital.

Patients in the district are compelled to visit Hubballi, Mangaluru, Udupi and Goa for major treatments. The district witnesses many accidents as four national highways pass through, besides state highways.

Demand for a super speciality hospital is over a decade-old. The then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had promised to commission a super speciality hospital following a campaign on Twitter in 2019.

"I will discuss with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to set up a super special hospital, besides a trauma centre at Karwar Medical College and Hospital," Health Minister D K Sudhakar said.

"A meeting will be held with elected representatives of the district for an action plan," he said.

The Chief Minister is likely to make an announcement about the hospital during his visit on August 1 or 2, Karwar-Ankola legislator Roopali Naik said.

Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and all legislators of the district have batted for the hospital.

Uttara Kannada
Hospital
Karnataka
protest

