Medical staff at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences hospital shifted to training center on campus

The Health Department staff, deputed for duty at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital for collection of swab samples and to conduct tests, are now being accommodated in the premises of the training centre inside the campus which has all facilities. They were earlier accommodated in hotels in the city.

The government has changed the guidelines and the staff treating and coming in contact with COVID-19 positive patients have now been asked to work from home.

Earlier, after working for a week in the hospital, the staff had to remain in the quarantine facility for another 14 days before returning home. Now those showing symptoms are tested and all, including himself, were working from home, informed Director Dr Vinay Dastikopp.

Dr Dastikopp told DH that the staff had to vacate hotels as per the guidelines and have been accommodated in the training centre on the campus that has accommodation facilities. Food has been made available by Belagavi City Corporation.

Regarding the section of patients alleging that they were not given nutritious food, he said the Deputy Commissioner has deputed Food Safety Inspector, who has been monitoring the food that is made available.

"We are not allowing food from outside, barring fruits and mineral water for pregnant women, admitted in the COVID-19 ward. Those demanding outside food were making such allegations. Health and food safety was our responsibility, hence instead of cooperation they have resorted to allegations,'' he said.