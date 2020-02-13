No response to Karnataka bandh in Belagavi

A bandh call given by a section of Kannada organisations demanding implementation of Dr Sarojini Mahishi Committee recommendations for reservation of jobs for locals in the private sector failed to evoke any response in Belagavi on Thursday. Normal life prevailed in the city and other places in the district with schools and colleges functioning normally.

Apart from the public transport system that was plying normally, KSRTC buses, auto-rickshaws and other transport systems ran on the roads as per their routine.

Schools and colleges remained open as per the schedule and normal attendance was witnessed. As the day progressed, shops and business establishments opened and people seemed to be busy with their regular chores.