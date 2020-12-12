NWKRTC employees protest continues for second day in Belagavi

Employees of North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) staged a protest demanding that they be considered as state government employees. Their protest has entered the second consecutive day on Saturday.

Employees had continued to stay in the Central Bus Stand premises overnight. They had cooked meals on Friday night and did not leave the premises. They prepared breakfast too with a section of employees busy cooking while the rest continued their demonstration.

To garner the attention of the government, employees held their footwear on their heads and raised slogans against the government for delaying in providing them justice.

Police barricaded the gates of the bus stand to prevent commuters from entering as bus services were not available. Exchanges had been witnessed between NWKRTC employees and commuters on Friday night.

Commuters were forced to use private transport services to reach to their destinations with NWKRTC buses being off the roads.

Autos plying commuters to neighbouring towns

Strike by employees of North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and buses going off the roads has led in autos making merry and are plying people to towns like Sankeshwar and Nippani at exorbitant fares on Saturday.

Private buses too on long routes were commuting, but ten-seater autos made it to the Pune-Bengaluru national highway and were plying commuters to destinations along the national highway.

They demanded exorbitant fares and justified them by stating that they have to return empty.