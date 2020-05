After a gap of four days, the Belagavi district recorded another COVID-19 positive case, taking the tally to 74 on Thursday.

A minor tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A 13-year-old girl from Hirebagewadi village in Belagavi taluk identified as P700 tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. She is a contact of P364 and has been admitted at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital for treatment.