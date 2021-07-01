Panic ensues as leopard spotted in Belagavi 

A leopard was spotted near the Race Course ground in Belagavi on Thursday morning creating panic among the people, especially the morning walkers.

Race Course ground had been closed for morning walkers since the commencement of lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The lack of movement of humans during morning hours could have resulted in the leopard straying near the ground in search of prey, it is feared.

The gates of Race Course ground were opened on Thursday for the first time. People from the northern part of the city and the old city area come to the ground in large numbers for their morning walk.

The ground has forests bordering Belagavi taluk.

Morning walkers, on spotting the leopard, panicked and left the place. Some of them informed the Forest Department officials who later reached the spot and had been collecting information