Parents carry unwell child in their hands in absence of stretcher at Belagavi District Hospital; video goes viral

Shortage of stretcher in the Belagavi District Hospital forced parents to carry their child suffering from fever to the children's ward with drip being injected. Video of the parents carrying the child went viral on the social media on Tuesday.

The child suffering from fever was brought to the emergency ward of the hospital. After primary treatment, the child was administered drip and had to be shifted to the children's ward about 500 meters away.

As a stretcher was not available, parents were forced to carry the child themselves.