Police evicts vendors from market in Belagavi amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Vendors who had assembled in the market areas to sell flowers, vegetables and other requirements for celebrating Ugadi festival on Wednesday were evicted by Belagavi City Police on Tuesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the second day of lockdown.

Khade Bazaar, Ganpat Galli, Raviwar Peth and other streets leading to the market were abuzz with vendors and buyers.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and evicted vendors and asked them to move around and sell by avoiding congregation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

People were also warned against the misadventures by congregating at crowded places despite awareness being created to avoid man to man contact and maintain social distancing.