Police official threatened to rape, alleges Belagavi woman

A woman from Shahapur suburb in Belagavi has alleged that Hukkeri Circle Police Inspector Gururaj Kalyanshetti has threatened to rape her.

The woman has alleged that the inspector threatened to rape her when the vehicle that she was using to return to the city with family members met an accident with another vehicle of a police officer near Navage village in Belagavi taluk on Tuesday late night.

The woman in her complaint stated that she along with other family members was returning to the city after a birthday celebration of a family member in a resort. Near Navage cross, an SUV that had been moving ahead of them suddenly applied brakes and their car rammed into it.

She stated that the police officer, Tushar Manohar Dohij, assaulted her husband, son and other family members with a rod and other weapons.

Later, Circle Police Inspector Gururaj Kalyanshetti arrived at the spot and displayed his service revolver and threatened the complainant to rape her.

Belagavi Rural police have registered a case with FIR No 123 under IPC Sections 143, 147, 148, 324, 354, 504, 506 r/w 149.

Belagavi Rural police are investigating the matter.