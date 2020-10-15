Policeman threatened to rape, alleges Belagavi woman

Police official threatened to rape, alleges Belagavi woman

Belagavi Rural police have registered a case and are investigating the matter

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Oct 15 2020, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 11:12 ist
She stated that the police officer, Tushar Manohar Dohij, assaulted her husband, son and other family members with a rod and other weapons. Credit: FII

A woman from Shahapur suburb in Belagavi has alleged that Hukkeri Circle Police Inspector Gururaj Kalyanshetti has threatened to rape her.

The woman has alleged that the inspector threatened to rape her when the vehicle that she was using to return to the city with family members met an accident with another vehicle of a police officer near Navage village in Belagavi taluk on Tuesday late night.

The woman in her complaint stated that she along with other family members was returning to the city after a birthday celebration of a family member in a resort. Near Navage cross, an SUV that had been moving ahead of them suddenly applied brakes and their car rammed into it.

She stated that the police officer, Tushar Manohar Dohij, assaulted her husband, son and other family members with a rod and other weapons.

Later, Circle Police Inspector Gururaj Kalyanshetti arrived at the spot and displayed his service revolver and threatened the complainant to rape her.

Belagavi Rural police have registered a case with FIR No 123 under IPC Sections 143, 147, 148, 324, 354, 504, 506 r/w 149.

Belagavi Rural police are investigating the matter.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belagavi
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Making every chirp count

Making every chirp count

The Lead: White Cane Day and the woes of the blind

The Lead: White Cane Day and the woes of the blind

Shakespeare First Folio sold for record $10 million

Shakespeare First Folio sold for record $10 million

What we can learn from Vietnam's Covid-19 battle

What we can learn from Vietnam's Covid-19 battle

How the pandemic is affecting what babies learn

How the pandemic is affecting what babies learn

India’s Nobel Prize drought

India’s Nobel Prize drought

 