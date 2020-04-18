Police Sub-Inspector killed in mishap in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 18 2020, 08:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 08:43 ist
A Police Sub-Inspector who was on his way to enforce lockdown in effect for preventing spread of COVID-19 died after his bike skid and he fell on the Yellur road in Vadgaon suburb here on Saturday.

Deceased has been identified as Manohar Ganachari (59) resident of Yellur road in Vadgaon.

Ganachari was attached to Khade Bazaar police station here and was on his way to enforce lockdown. At about 6.30 am, while he was on his way towards duty posted area, his bike skid and he suffered severe injuries and died.

Traffic South police have registered a case.

Belagavi
Karnataka
Coronavirus lockdown
