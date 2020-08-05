Prayers offered at Shabari temple to mark Ram temple foundation laying ceremony 

Special puja and homa were performed at a temple in Shabari Kolla near Sureban pin Ramdurg taluk on Wednesday in celebration of foundation stone laying programme for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Shabari Kolla has a temple dedicated to Shabari, a devotee of Ram, who had been awaiting his visit to her hut while he had been searching for Sita. The place also has temples of Ram, Laxman, Sita and Anjaneya. Its believed that the place has been connected with Lord Ram who had visited the place on his way to Kishkindha.

Prayers were held for peace, prosperity and homa was performed by BJP Belagavi Rural unit and Ramdurg block. Devotees and karsevaks who had participated in the Ram temple movement were felicitated on the occasion.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani, MLA Mahadevappa Yadwad, BJP Rural District President Sanjay Patil, General Secretary Raju Chikkangoudar and others were present at the occasion.