Raid on sand quarry: Tractors, earthmovers seized in Belagavi

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 03 2023, 01:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 02:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A team of Athani police on Sunday conducted raid on the illegal sand mining site on the banks of River Krishna at Mahishavaadagi village in the taluk. Police seized 23 tractors, a tipper lorry, four earth movers and sand the site.

The raid was conducted under Superintendent of Police Dr Sanjeev Patil. The police inspected huge pits, dug randomly in the dry river bed, to mine sand. None of the miscreants was present at the site during the raid.

Sand mining is not permitted in River Krishna in Athani taluk. The sand mafia must have entered the taluk from Madanamatti and Aasangi villages in neighbouring Bagalkot district, Patil said.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Belagavi

