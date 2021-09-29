Retired soldier attacks wife in Karnataka court, severs leg

In a shocking incident, a retired soldier on Wednesday attacked his wife with a machete in the premises of a court in Karnataka's Belagavi, severing her leg, police said.

The condition of victim, identified as Jayamala, is said to be serious and she has been admitted to a hospital. The retired soldier, Shivappa Adaki, has been taken into custody.

According to police, Adaki and Jayamala, who were married 11 years ago, had a family dispute and the matter had gone to the court.

On Wednesday, both had come for the hearing of the case in Bylahongala court, and he attacked her right there, striking her all over her body.

Further investigations are on.

Check out DH's latest video: