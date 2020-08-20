River Krishna flowing at danger level in Belagavi

The continued increase in the inflow of water from Maharashtra has resulted in River Krishna flowing at the danger level in Chikkodi, Raibag, Athani and Kagwad taluks in the district on Thursday.

Rains receding in the catchments of rivers Ghataprabha and Malaprabha have led to the receding of water inflow and outflow. This has come as a respite for the villages and towns downstream.

Rains have receded in Kolhapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra and in the catchments of river Krishna and its tributaries in the district for the past couple of days. Despite that, water levels in the river continued to increase and reached the danger mark. Water inflow into River Krishna increased to 2,29,542 cusecs that included 1,95,750 cusecs from Rajapur barrage in Maharashtra and 33,792 cusecs from its tributary river Doodhganga.

Waters of river Krishna were flowing beyond its banks and a further increase in the inflow will flood the villages and towns along the banks. People have begun to shift to safer places and relief centres.

The water level in Hidkal Dam reached 2172.80 feet with inflow being 31,627 cusecs and outflow being 35,888 cusecs. The water level in Malaprabha Dam reached 2076.80 feet with inflow being 5,644 cusecs and outflow being 3,964 cusecs.

The discharge of water from both Hidkal and Malaprabha dams receded on Thursday. The huge difference in an outflow from Malaprabha Dam has come as a solace for the villages and towns downstream in Ramdurg and Savadatti taluks.