'Rs 450cr given to flood victims with damaged houses'

Housing Minister V Somanna said that Rs 450 crore have been directly credited to the accounts of the flood affected whose houses have been damaged due to floods in the state. Middlemen have been avoided in the process with compensation getting credited to accounts of the beneficiaries.

Somanna inspected houses damaged in flood-affected areas of the city and took part in groundbreaking ceremony for reconstruction of the houses. He also handed over compensation sanction letters to the beneficiaries here on Monday.

He told reporters that Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers have been directed to conduct re-survey of the houses damaged if any have been left out. Alternate accommodation arrangements have been made for the flood affected whose houses have been completely damaged. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been credited to those whose houses have been completely damaged, he said.

The government has been working by taking the officials of all departments into confidence, hence there have been no complaints regarding flood relief and compensation. All works are happening smoothly. There were complaints that some of the beneficiaries have been left out, hence re-survey has been ordered to ensure that none of the flood affected are left out, he stated.

Somanna said that 297 houses in Belagavi city have been completely damaged due to floods caused by clogging of nallah waters. He added that concerned officials have been instructed to ensure that the reconstruction works were completed within four months.