Samples of primary contacts of COVID-19 patients in Belagavi to be sent for tests 

Swab samples of 18 to 20 persons mainly family members of the seven who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi will be collected and sent for tests to laboratories on Monday.
Until now seven persons in the district have tested positive for COVID-19 with one being from the city and two from Hirebagewadi and Belgundi village in Belagavi taluk and four from Kudachi in Raibag taluk.
Official sources said primary contacts of the COVID-19 positives have been identified and most of them were their family members. Samples will be collected on Monday itself and sent for tests. Health Department personnel will follow the guidelines to collect the swab samples.
